DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – People can participate in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 14.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will hold their 30th annual event all over the country.

This is the largest food drive that happens in one day. Community members can help out by leaving a bag with non-perishable food next to their mailbox so the person who delivers the mail can pick it up.

Millions of Americans do not know where they will get their next meal. One in five residences that need food assistance are home to military veterans, said NALC. This food drive has helped provide 1.8 billion lbs of food for those who need it the most.

Post offices will be collecting food items all over the country to aid local pantries. Volunteers will organize the items and give them to the community.