HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The annual Heritage Syrup Festival is marking 34 years this weekend, with all the sweetness returning for East Texans to savor.

“Lots of excitement,” said festival organizer Don Gage.

The day before the event is the calm before the storm crowds of people start pouring into town.

“I’ve heard it reported that we’ve had up to 25,000 people down here before,” said Stephanie Kimbrell, manager of the Henderson Civics Center.

The festival will have nearly 300 vendors be drizzled throughout the streets.

“We just stuff them all in the streets and then fill it up with people and it’s a great time for everyone who comes out,” Kimbrell said.

Organizers said they prepare year-round for this event.

“It takes almost all year,” added Kimbrell. “Applications for vendor booths go out in July and then from there it’s a process of taking in about 300 applications that we receive.”

With the live music, syrup making and tractor and engine shows, they said it’s the people that make the biggest impact.

“This is the first year that I’ve actually worked the festival and getting to know the volunteers, the city staff that help put this on and even just the vendors have been amazing,” said Kimbrell.

The festival also brings a big stack of business for local stores.

“A lot of these businesses can do almost their whole amount of gross for a year in that one day,” said Misty Evans, Owner, Deadwood South Boutique and Co.

It’s all a well-crafted Henderson tradition, commemorating ribbon cane syrup making at the annual Heritage Syrup Festival.

The festival kicks off on Saturday at 9 P.M. and runs through 5 P.M.

Organizers said they think this year has a chance to be its best year yet.