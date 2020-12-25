ETX Boy Scout makes 100 masks for shelter residents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ethan Fanous, a junior at Tyler’s All Saints Episcopal School, has found a way to lend a helping hand to some in the community who need it the most.

As his Eagle Scout project, Fanous, with a little help from his troop members and family, made more than 100 masks for people who are staying at the Salvation Army shelter in Tyler.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is the Golden Rule,” Fanous said. “If I wanted to be treated that way, I would treat the person the same way I would want to be treated.”

He recently delivered the masks for both adults and children to the shelter at 633 N. Broadway Ave. to be distributed.

“They were so happy because they felt as if we treated them with care and kindness,” he said.

Fanous said he wanted a project that would help people stay healthy and safe and knew some in the shelter might not be ably to buy new masks.

Being part of the Boy Scouts is providing Ethan opportunities to give to others. He said he doesn’t plan to stop doing good deeds any time soon.