Historic Tyler wants you to be a part of their National Preservation Month photo contest

Historic Tyler wants you to learn about National Preservation Month and theyr’e doing that this year with their 27th annual photo contest.

This year the theme is “Chimneys with Charm”.

To enter the photo contest, identify each photograph by its address or name and submit answers to:

Historic Tyler, Inc., P.O. Box 6774, Tyler, TX, 75711

If you’d like to email your answers, you can do that here: historic@suddenlinkmail.com.

You can also private message them on social media with your answers.

Entries must be submitted no later than the end-of-day on Tuesday, June 15th.

The entry with the highest number of correct answers will receive a family membership in Historic Tyler, Inc. and $50 cash. In the event of ties, a drawing will determine the winner.

Also coming up for the organization is their “Historic Tyler on Tour”. It runs from May 21 through the 23rd. This fundraiser is how they pay for preservation projects.

This year there are more than 205 houses from Victorian to mid-century modern.

Tickets are available at the event, $25 non-members and $15 members.

If you’d like to learn more about their organization, you can do that on their website.