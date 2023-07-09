MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – In Mineola on Saturday, the Texas African American Museum and the Empowerment Community Development Corporation marked 134 years since the church’s foundation.

The homecoming celebration featured of the unveiling of a historical marker, music and food. The church was first organized in July of 1889 by L.L Freeman, Perue Griggs, Anna Freeman, Katherine White and Ma Mary Griggs.

The church closed it’s doors in 2020 before the building was torn down in 2021 because of structural damage. The land was donated to the Empowerment Community Development Corporation for the creation of the Lee L. Freeman Memorial Park.

For more information visit the Texas African American Museum and the Empowerment Community Development Corporation online.