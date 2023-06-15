TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A local East Texas shelter is in need of community support and resources as the summer heat continues to rise.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is an organization dedicated to helping vulnerable populations receive basic necessities such as shelter and water. Their mission is driven by their workers and volunteers, as well as members of the community. Their mission states:

“We hear the cries of the alcoholic, drug addicted, and the single woman or mother who has suffered from domestic violence that does not have an advocate. We share the pain of the family that is living in their car, under a bridge or in the near-by wooded area.”

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has been reaching out and touching lives for over 65 years – providing over 160,000 meals per year. Recently, they have been running out of space and struggling to gather the necessary supplies to distribute to the public. Director Of Development Amelia Heatherly expressed her concerns.

“Our numbers are up so we are packed, all of our beds are full, we have people on the floor. With our numbers being higher, all of our resources are diminished quicker so we are in need of bottled water desperately”

With the area’s growing homeless population, Heatherly said that they are even trying to meet the needs of people who aren’t staying in their shelter.

“We even encourage people who choose not to stay with us at the mission to come in and hydrate and get some water because it’s going to get dangerous out there if you get dehydrated.”

If you would like to get involved, you can donate to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission here.