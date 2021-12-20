2021 Christmas shopping set to hit all time high

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, has just passed with thousands of people shopping at the Broadway Square Mall.

On Monday, the crowd was larger than usual with people shopping for their last minute Christmas gifts. According the National Retail Federation (NRF), this year’s holiday consumer sales will break the record from previous years.

“We did expect holiday spending to have the potential to increase and actually shatter previous years records,” said Jack Kleinhenz, NRF’s Chief Economist. “Between eight and a half and ten and a half increase, or about $843 billion to $859 billion.”

Experts say this year, more consumers began their shopping early because of supply shortages caused by the pandemic.

“About 42% plan to buy their last gift more than a week before Christmas, in contrast to typically over the last decade it’s hovered at a little bit more of 30 %,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF’s senior director of industry and consumer insights.

While there are less people out last minute shopping this year, majority of people will still be shopping until the day before Christmas.

Most retailers at the Broadway Square Mall and most are saying the inventory they have now, is all they will be getting before Christmas so avoid waiting until later this week if you can.