A holiday shopping event: 43rd Annual Mistletoe & Magic in full effect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 43rd Annual Mistletoe & Magic is a holiday shopping event in Tyler from Dec. 1 – Dec. 4. General market tickets are $10 per person, per day, and children 6 and under are admitted free.

General market hours

Thursday, Dec. 2: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are more than 65 vendors from across the United States that have come to participate in this East Texas holiday tradition. This year, the event is being held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center (420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, TX 75702) due to the demolition of Harvey Hall.

Misletoe & Magic is hosted by the Junior League of Tyler and is its largest fundraiser. The specialty boutiques and merchants showcase everything from antiques, artwork, gourmet foods, jewelry, seasonal decorations, housewares, adult and children’s clothing, gifts and more.

This event helps to financially support Smith County nonprofit organizations and community programs like Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, Alzheimer’s Alliance, Mentoring Alliance, East Texas Food Bank, Literacy Council and many more.

Within the few days of Mistletoe & Magic, there are separate events planned for everyone to enjoy. For a full list of the events, click here.