Bubba’s Fat Burger & sponsors host 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Smiling faces, and the smell of wonderful food greeted people Wednesday at Bubba’s Fat Burger’s third annual free Thanksgiving meal at the Gilmer Yamboree grounds. Last year their event fed 600 people, and this year they hoped to feed 1500.

“Four years ago, the Lord came to me and told me to do this,” said James Brown, owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger.

They were offering a warm Thanksgiving meal that you could eat there or take to go.

“The people that come in to get the meals, you can see how happy they are,” said Amy McCellon, employee at Bubba’s Fat Burger.

Boxes were also filled up, and heading to local food pantries for people without food this holiday.

“it’s just about bringing people together during the holiday season,” said McCellon.

This event is put together by James Brown, owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger, with help from other Gilmer businesses. They want to make sure everyone has a hot meal on Thanksgiving. Even the Gilmer Buckeyes football team turned out to help serve food. Coach Alan Metzel hopes this can help his players learn how to be community minded.

“it’s a great time to fellowship, we have all kinds of volunteers that are here reaching out into the community,” said Metzel.

Brown said he hopes he can get more sponsors next year to help out even more people.

“Thankful for people like Bubba who do all the work that they do to reach out and take care of people,” said Metzel.

Brown hopes this event will continue on for many years to come.