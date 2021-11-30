City of Kilgore hosting 90th annual Christmas parade

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Kilgore will be hosting their 90th annual Christmas parade on Tuesday evening.
The parade’s theme is said to be “Christmas in the Oil Patch,” and will also follow an alternate route from years past due to the current construction on Main St. The Parade will begin on the intersection of East North Street and Martin Street and will end on Kay Street
