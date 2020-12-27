Church of Living Hope delivers presents to families of inmates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Church of Living Hope delivered presents to those with parents or family members in jail.

The congregation helped purchase Christmas presents for children in an annual event the church throws.

“Every year, we usually have the kids. The kids and the guardians come into the church and have a really big party,” David Herndon, Pastor of Church of Living Hope said in a statement.

The church was able to provide for 32 families. Once they received the gifts, the families would take photos.

“We did a drive-thru event which was a first for a lot of us, but it was a huge success,” Herndon said.