December newborns at UT Health get special holiday gift from local church

Photo courtesy of Allison Pollan, Director of Communications at UT Health East Texas.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Babies born at an East Texas hospital will receive a unique gift all month long.

This December, UT Health East Texas plans to present every mother with an oversized stocking that has the UT Health East Texas logo embroidered on them.

The felt stockings were hand sewn and donated by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This gift has become a tradition with UT Health East Texas over the past few years.

With these handmade stockings, each family will have a unique photo opportunity.