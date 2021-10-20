Drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child to open across East Texas in a few weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project soon.

Volunteers will prepare to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 15-22, also offering a curbside option.

In East Texas, there will be several locations where people can drop off the shoebox gifts.

First United Methodist Church – Quitman

Grace Baptist Church – Gilmer

Lakeside Baptist Church – Canton

First Baptist Church – Longview

Calvary Baptist Church – Longview

First Baptist Church – Kilgore

Grace Community High School – Tyler

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – Whitehouse

Faith Community Church – Tyler

Carlisle Baptist Church – Price

Legendary Baptist Church – Gun Barrel City

One Hope – Athens

Central Baptist Church – Jacksonville

Evangelistic Temple – Palestine

Holly Springs Baptist Church – Garrison

First Baptist Church – Nacogdoches

Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church – Lufkin

Corrigan First Baptist Church – Corrigan

First Baptist Church – Colmesneil

Dorcas WIlls Memorial Baptist Church – Trinity

Central Baptist Church – Carthage

Summit United Methodist Church – Marshall

First Baptist Church – Jefferson

Pinecrest Baptist Church – Linden

Highland Park Baptist Church – Mount Pleasant

New Beginnings Fellowship Baptist Church – Sulphur Springs

First Baptist Church – De Kalb

Cross View Baptist Church – Texarkana

Mount Olive Baptist Church – Scurry

Believers Eastern Church – Wills Point

HOW TO BUILD A SHOEBOX

Choose if you want to build a box for a boy or a girl. Choose the age of the gender you picked. Add essental items such as: toothbrush, brus, pencils, crayons, notepads. Add a “wow” item such as: a toy, a doll, a stuffed animal. Include other items such as: bouncy ball

jumprope

calculator

socks

sandals

hair accessories

t-shirt You can choose to add a personalized note and a picture of yourself.

Throughout the year, you can also Build a Shoebox Online, or mail. If you choose to mail a shoebox gift to us, please also fill out our Online Drop-off Form.