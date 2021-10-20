Drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child to open across East Texas in a few weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project soon.
Volunteers will prepare to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 15-22, also offering a curbside option.
In East Texas, there will be several locations where people can drop off the shoebox gifts.
- First United Methodist Church – Quitman
- Grace Baptist Church – Gilmer
- Lakeside Baptist Church – Canton
- First Baptist Church – Longview
- Calvary Baptist Church – Longview
- First Baptist Church – Kilgore
- Grace Community High School – Tyler
- Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – Whitehouse
- Faith Community Church – Tyler
- Carlisle Baptist Church – Price
- Legendary Baptist Church – Gun Barrel City
- One Hope – Athens
- Central Baptist Church – Jacksonville
- Evangelistic Temple – Palestine
- Holly Springs Baptist Church – Garrison
- First Baptist Church – Nacogdoches
- Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church – Lufkin
- Corrigan First Baptist Church – Corrigan
- First Baptist Church – Colmesneil
- Dorcas WIlls Memorial Baptist Church – Trinity
- Central Baptist Church – Carthage
- Summit United Methodist Church – Marshall
- First Baptist Church – Jefferson
- Pinecrest Baptist Church – Linden
- Highland Park Baptist Church – Mount Pleasant
- New Beginnings Fellowship Baptist Church – Sulphur Springs
- First Baptist Church – De Kalb
- Cross View Baptist Church – Texarkana
- Mount Olive Baptist Church – Scurry
- Believers Eastern Church – Wills Point
HOW TO BUILD A SHOEBOX
- Choose if you want to build a box for a boy or a girl.
- Choose the age of the gender you picked.
- Add essental items such as: toothbrush, brus, pencils, crayons, notepads.
- Add a “wow” item such as: a toy, a doll, a stuffed animal.
- Include other items such as:
- bouncy ball
- jumprope
- calculator
- socks
- sandals
- hair accessories
- t-shirt
- You can choose to add a personalized note and a picture of yourself.
Throughout the year, you can also Build a Shoebox Online, or mail. If you choose to mail a shoebox gift to us, please also fill out our Online Drop-off Form.