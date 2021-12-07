East Texans came together to Rusk Around the Christmas Tree during local parade

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered for a Christmas celebration in downtown Rusk on Sycamore Street.

For some people, like Ruth Baugh of Rusk this was their first time being in the Rusk Christmas Parade.

“I’ve just started business this year. I wanted to bring a farmer’s market to the city of Rusk, and I wanted to let as many people know where we are and what we have,” she said.

Entries were selected in three winning categories: most original, best decorated, and best lighted.

“We have baby goats. They are Nigerian Dwarf goats. We’ve got a Christmas tree, and we’re going to be passing out candy canes and letting people know about our market,” said Baugh.

The annual Rusk Parade decked the halls downtown with this year’s theme Rusk Around the Christmas Tree. Alyssa Walley was at the event helping set up as a parade organizer.

“We’ve had lots of entries this year. Last year, the schools didn’t get to participate due to COVID, so this year we’re bringing everyone back together, and it’s a really big turnout,” she said.

The event was a fun way for the community to come together again and celebrate the season while also giving back to those in need.

“So we just take canned food donations, and anyone can enter as long as you have Christmas spirit and lineup and come have fun,” said Walley.

Each participant had to bring at least five non-perishable goods or canned food items to enter the parade. All the products will be donated to the Good Samaritan in Rusk.