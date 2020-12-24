East Texas Marine surprises his mom just in time for Christmas

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Just in time for Christmas, one East Texas mother received a surprise she never expected.

Doloras Spencer’s son, Private First Class Ruben Spencer, is a Marine who left for boot camp in mid-March, right at the start of the pandemic.

He wasn’t able to make it home after that, due to quarantine and even a few injuries.

This week though, thanks to some accomplices, Ruben was able to surprise his mom at dinner.

“It was such a wonderful experience for me to see my son. I wasn’t expecting it. They really got me. They really got me. I was completely oblivious. I had no idea.”

Doloras Spencer

Ruben plans on spending the holidays at home with family and friends before he has to return to duty in early January.

  • Private First Class Ruben Spencer. (Courtesy of Spencer family)
  • Private First Class Ruben Spencer. (Courtesy of Spencer family)
  • Private First Class Ruben Spencer. (Courtesy of Spencer family)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51