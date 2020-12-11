East Texas woman to decorate Longview nursing home for Christmas, accepting light donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas woman decided to spread holiday spirit during a year that has been tough for people around the world.

Denetra Reid’s mother has dementia, and she is living at Longview Hill Nursing and Rehab.

Reid said that COVID-19 restrictions have made this Christmas hard for her family. This is why she decided to decorate the nursing home’s courtyard to bring them Christmas cheer to all the residents.

Reid also hopes all seniors will be able to see the courtyard including those who are bedridden and those who can’t see their loved ones this holiday.

She is hoping the community can help her with this project by donating outdoor lights, trees and other Christmas decorations.

People can contact her at denetrareid@yahoo.com.

“Thank you in advance,” said Reid.