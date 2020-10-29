Empty Stocking Fund accepting Christmas donations for East Texas children

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund will be accepting donations for toys and clothes for children under 12 in Harrison County.

As well as toys and clothes, cash donations will also be accepted.

Those interested in can contact Lea McGee and cash donations can be sent to the Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall.

The Henry F. Selcer Empty Stocking Fund started in 1914 was founded by Elizabeth Scully. Then Father Henry F. Selcer, Rector of Trinity Episcopal church took over.

Father Selcer hosted parties at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Marshall, where he would pass out gifts to children and food baskets to families. He was actively involved since his death in 1956.

Ora McGee told Father Selcer that she would never let Empty Stocking die. The fund was kept up by the McGees’ and eventually by Lea McGee.

Families in need must submit an application to the Empty Stocking Fund. Afterwards each family is interviewed. Then children receive a “need”, a “want” and a “wish” along with books, games, etc. toys they can use as a family.