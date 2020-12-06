Families, kids build mangers at Metro Church in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – At Metro Church in Henderson, kids were able to build and create life-size wooden mangers for what the church called “The Manger Project”.

The church said it was the perfect visual reminder of the reason for the season. Tasha Humphrey, the Children’s said that it was “just an opportunity for families in the community to come and build a manger together, to spend some time and make some wonderful memories as we celebrate Christmas.

The church also held a cookie contest where people were able to taste test and vote on their favorite.

“The whole purpose of this is to be Christ centered and to remember our focus on why we celebrate Christmas,” Humphrey said.