Fellow brothers, sisters in blue build treehouse for children of fallen East Texas police officer

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement and fellow East Texans came together to donate their time and money to help the family of a fallen officer.

30-year-old Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle crash last week after being hit by an SUV in Tyler on Loop 323. A preliminary report found that the driver of the truck failed to yield the right of way to Powell while he was turning onto HWY 110.

He was taken to UT Health Center where he later died. Powell was set to officiate the funeral of a three-week-old infant on Sunday.

The East Texas Fraternal Order of Police put out a call to others in uniform to help the Powell family in their time of need.

Powell’s young boys had a treehouse on their Christmas list and the organization “wanted to make it happen.”

Volunteers arrived Tuesday morning in droves to help fulfill their wishes. With their help, along with assistance from local businesses , most of the treehouse was completed in just one day.

The East Texas Fraternal Order of Police thanked the following companies for “[setting] aside their own business to build this for our family:”

Zi Construction Services, LLC

Blowing Green Lawn and Landscaping

Harry’s Building Materials, Inc.

Referred Roofing and Construction

Garret Powell and Zachary Watkins with Wilderness Church