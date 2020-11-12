Fewer Texans traveling this Thanksgiving due to pandemic

TEXAS (KETK) – According to AAA, Thanksgiving traveling will be on the lighter side compared to most years.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, will impact many peoples’ decisions on whether to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health and government officials have stressed that staying home is the best wat to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

AAA expects a 10% drop in travels across America and a more than 5% drop in total travel volume year-to-year in Texas.

Texas figures are expected to drop to 3.9 million which is down 4.2 million since last year.

“Nearly four million Texans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, a decline of more than five percent when compared with last year. The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.” Kent Livesay, AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager

In Texas, AAA forecasts 151,000 people to fly, which would be the largest drop in the category.

Other modes of transportation such at buses, trains and cruises are also expected to decline 76% to 353,000 travelers across America and 21,240 of them being from Texas.