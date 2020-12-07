First Baptist Church hosts live nativity scene

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The First Baptist Church held a live Nativity scene for people in the community to watch.

People were able to gather on the church’s lawn and enjoy the show.

The church has held events like this every year, but said that due to COVID-19, some changes were made.

“We have typicaly done a live drive through, but because of COVID-19, we’re kind of changing up the way we’re doing things and so we still wanted to share the truth of the birth of Jesus with our friends,” Amy Culpepper of First Baptist Church said.

Organizers said that this was just one of the many efforts to put in place this Christmas to East Texans the reason for the season.