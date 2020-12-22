Fish will thank you for dropping off natural Christmas trees at Tyler collection sites

Josh and Jessica Ferrara shop for Christmas trees with son Jayce, 1 year and Jade, 3 years, at Sunnyview Christmas Tree farm on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Salem, Ore. It’s early in the season, but both wholesale tree farmers and small cut-your-own lots are reporting strong demand, with many opening well before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing places where people can drop off undecorated Christmas trees after the holidays.

Undecorated, non-flocked, natural Christmas trees can be left at Golden Road Park, located at Golden and McDonald, and Fun Forest Park, 900 North Glenwood Blvd., from Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, said information from the city.

The trees will be available for area anglers to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats. Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches and use the trees as a hiding place, said the announcement.

Christmas trees will also be picked up at the curb for disposal at the landfill.