Free Thanksgiving dinners available for East Texans

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For some East Texans, making ends meet has become harder and a traditional Thanksgiving dinner may not be possible this year. Several organizations in the community have set up free Thanksgiving dinners to help out.

KETK has compiled a list of the available free Thanksgiving dinners and food drives in East Texas:

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Green Street Recreation Center, 814 S. Green Street (Longview)

For more information or to volunteer call 903-921-0139 or email ph@wraywade.com.

Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Where: The Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue (Tyler)

All meals will be to-go and over 100 volunteers are expected.

Community Thanksgiving Feast

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Bowens Temple, 334 N Bolton St (Jacksonville)

Free to the public, for more information call 903-284-3416.

Annual commUNITY Thanksgiving Lunch

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Circle M Crawfish, 14449 Highway 155 S (Big Sandy)

One free meal per person while supplies last. Circle M Crawfish is accepting dessert donations the day before.

Bubba’s Fat Burger Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bubba’s Fat Burger, 1300 US Highway 271 N, (Gilmer)

Bubba’s Fat Burger is providing a FREE turkey Thanksgiving meal to the community of Gilmer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss