Free Thanksgiving dinners available for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For some East Texans, making ends meet has become harder and a traditional Thanksgiving dinner may not be possible this year. Several organizations in the community have set up free Thanksgiving dinners to help out.

KETK has compiled a list of the available free Thanksgiving dinners and food drives in East Texas:

Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Green Street Recreation Center, 814 S. Green Street (Longview)

For more information or to volunteer call 903-921-0139 or email ph@wraywade.com.

Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Where: The Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue (Tyler)

All meals will be to-go and over 100 volunteers are expected.

Community Thanksgiving Feast

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Bowens Temple, 334 N Bolton St (Jacksonville)

Free to the public, for more information call 903-284-3416.

Annual commUNITY Thanksgiving Lunch

When: Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m.

Where: Circle M Crawfish, 14449 Highway 155 S (Big Sandy)

One free meal per person while supplies last. Circle M Crawfish is accepting dessert donations the day before.

Bubba’s Fat Burger Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bubba’s Fat Burger, 1300 US Highway 271 N, (Gilmer)

Bubba’s Fat Burger is providing a FREE turkey Thanksgiving meal to the community of Gilmer.