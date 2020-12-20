Grace Community Church collect Christmas presents for kids with incarcerated parents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Community Church collected Christmas presents for kids with incarcerated parents who are in need this holiday season.

The prison fellowship ministry is designed to help kids whose parents were locked up.

“We get a chance to get together, we pray for our families. Our congregation purchases gifts and we’re able to gift families with a gift,” Lakenya Hill with Grace Community Church said.

The ministry has helped kids in and outside of Smith County. Every year the ministry holds a Christmas party, but this year they held a drive-thru to keep people safe.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to noon. People in the area gathered to collect presents for children whose parents are in prison.