Here’s the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in all 50 states

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Virtually all of America is tired of staring at a red-and-blue map of the country after a tense election season.

As our attention (and stomachs) turns toward Thanksgiving, a new national debate can now begin: what is the best side dish?

While Turkey is the dominant course, nearly every family has an iconic side that is a must-have every year.

Career website Zippia release a map of every state’s favorite Thanksgiving side. They used Google trends to find the favorite out of more than 20.

Mashed pottoes came out on top, with 10 states choosing them as their favorite. Other top contenders were Mac & Cheese, rolls, and stuffing.

In Texas, green bean casserole was number one. It was also a highlight for several other southern states.

Indiana stood out as the only state to have deviled eggs and New Hampshire selected cranberry sauce.