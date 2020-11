PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Historic Anderson County Jail locked up the Grinch and will be available to visit soon in Palestine.

At the Grinch’s Lair, you will be greeted by Who’s from Whoville, then you will receive a tour from the Grinch himself.

COVID-19 Safety precautions will be placed, and waivers, temperature checks and masks will be required. Gloves will be provided.