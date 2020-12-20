Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview gives away presents to over 800 kids in toy drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Texas-Hiway 80 Rescue Mission presented a drive thru Family Christmas Giveaway on Melrose Street at 5 p.m. along with Santa and some of his elves.

The registered families drove on Melrose Street through a “winter wonderland” to receive their gifts.

“We’ve been collecting gifts for the past couple of weeks in the community, we’ve had several people step up with gift donations. We’ve have several people come up with financial donations so that we were able to provide these gifts for the families,” Brian Livingston, Managing Executive Director of Hiway 80.

Over 800 children and 450 families got presents. Out of the 450, 200 registered beforehand and got the Christmas presents Saturday night.

