Holiday travel increases in East Texas, 109 million Americans expected to take trips

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AAA estimates that 109 million Americans will hit the road, board a plane, or otherwise travel more than 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, making a 34% increase from 2020.

Dukes Travel Plaza in Canton was jammed packed with holiday travelers from all over the country.

“We’re traveling to Wichita, Kansas, to see our son that’s in the military,” said Garrett Schexnayder of Krotz Springs, Louisiana. “He’s getting deployed in January and this is our only window we have to go meet him.”

One Abilene family took a break from their 16 hour drive to Gainesville, Florida. They have a newborn son, which is part of the reason they decided to drive instead of flying.

“It only costs about $150 bucks to get there driving, but probably about $600 bucks had we flown,” Reggie Speights said. “I didn’t want to take my son on the plane because of COVID and being around the people.”

There were some people flying out of Tyler Pounds airport today. Passengers were greeted by Therapets, a non-profit organization in Tyler. Before or after boarding, passengers were able to pet dogs and a 16-year-old umbrella cockatoo named Cuddles.

“It’s already a stressful thing to be flying, lots of anxiety is felt, that was even pre-COVID,” Elysia Reineck, Therapet executive director said, “It’s scientifically proven that if you pet a dog or [any animal] you’ll feel your blood pressure decrease and your heart rate calm down within moments of touching that animal.”