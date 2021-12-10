Holidays and depression: The holiday season can be difficult for some people

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When you think of Christmas, you may think of family and happy memories, but this time of year can also be very difficult for some.

“Reality of life and death is in our faces this year with COVID,” said Tina Shrader, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

The pandemic has changed the way we do holidays, and while many families are getting back to normal, others are left to deal with loss.

“It can be very severe, especially this year. Families have lost loved ones to the virus and grief is at an all time high,” said counselor Pat Pastors.

So how do we keep the magic of the season alive when there is so much hurt this year?

“I think just taking it one day at a time through this season, coming up with creative ideas of how to be with family,” said Pastors. “There’s so many ways to get creative to just lift your mental health up.”

Also, don’t forget about your neighbors. Therapists like Tina Shrader say activities like baking cookies and spreading the love with those nearby can bring a smile to more faces than you think.

“Finding small ways to really focus on that Christmas magic,” said Tina Shrader.