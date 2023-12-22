TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the first year the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the Mayor of Winona partnered up to put together a Veterans Angel Tree program.

The gifts were delivered Friday afternoon by Mayor of Winona Rachel Moreno, Deputy Sabrina Rodgers, and several volunteers.

“Oh boy, that’s just what I needed,” said World War II veteran Elmer Hetzel.

Organizers were overwhelmed by the community’s positive responses.

“We’re delivering all these gifts that the community has adopted these vets, and bringing the gifts that they have left at the locations,” said Smith County Patrol Deputy Sabrina Rodgers.

They are bringing presents to all of the 100 residents at Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler.

“It’s nice to have somebody come in and give me a present for Christmas,” said Hetzel.

Rodgers is a veteran herself. She shared how special it is to be a part of this.

“It kind of reminds me when we’re on deployment and you get mail you just feel really important, and it’s just something to look forward to,” said Rodgers.

Hetzel said that this holiday is all about Jesus.

“After celebrating His birthday, I am going to talk about a lot of what it means to me and you,” said Hetzel.

Hetzel has fought for our freedom around the world.

“Japan, Africa, England, France, Belgium, Italy,” listed Hetzel.

Rodgers is grateful for the overwhelming response to the Veterans Angel Tree program.

“I know that there were big companies that donated as well that actually came out and delivered,” said Rodgers.

Hetzel was gifted with Axe body spray and a pair of trousers.

“To somebody, it means that I’m Mr. Big– in other words people pay attention that I’m around,” said Hetzel.

Reminding everyone that for these East Texas veterans, it’s little things that leave a major impact.

“Having all these volunteers able to talk to people, I think that’s going to be bigger than the gifts anyway,” said Rodgers.

The Veteran’s Angel Tree program is set to make sure this Christmas is merry and bright for all East Texas veterans.