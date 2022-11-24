LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Kason Miles won the 2022 Lindale Turkey Trot 5k on Thursday Nov. 24.

Miles ran the 5 kilometer race in 17 minutes and 20 seconds which makes his overall pace five minutes and 35 seconds per mile.

Tickets for the Turkey Trot costs $30 per runner. The money made from the Turkey Trot will go to Lindale ISD.

Runners crossing the finish line at the Lindale Turkey Trot.

“This is kind of our way to giving back, is putting on this race, benefiting the education foundation, we got a bunch of great sponsors that help us do that.” Drew Smith, Race Director

Here’s the times of the top ten competitors in the 5k:

Kason Miles-15-17:20 Luke Pearson-19-17:29 Jordan Ruehl-15-18:47 JP Fugler-33-19:12 Christian Plata-16-19:27 Brooks Taylor-16-19:31 Dax Allen-16-19:44 Maria Tapia-43-20:22 David Kelley-16-20:22 Michael Kraus-34-20:31