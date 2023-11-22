TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Preparations are underway for the 21st annual Tyler Turkey Trot 5K and fun run.

The 21st annual Tyler Turkey Trot will kick off on the morning of Thanksgiving day. The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m. with the Kid’s Dash starting at 8:30 a.m.

“The race is sold out at 1,800 runners so that was a nice surprise and we’ll plan for more next year. But 1,800 runners and we’ll have a lot of spectators on site as well so probably have 2,200 people tomorrow,” said Michelle Peña the Race Director.

All spots have been filled for the Tyler Turkey Trot and Kids Race.

Participants for the Kid’s Dash will be able to take part in the 5K for free, however without registering for the 5K separately they will not be chip-timed.

This year, the Turkey Trot chosen charity is For the Silent, who work to end sex trafficking and exploitation.

The race will begin at Racquet & Jog. Packet pick up for participants will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the races start.

Courtesy of Map My Run

According to Peña, there should be no anticipated road closures for the event. Rice Road is reportedly expected to have one lane open during the race.