TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday.

It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them.

City officials said that this is the tallest Christmas tree that has been brought to the Downtown Tyler Square.

The tree is set to be lit on Thursday, Dec. 1 by this year’s Miracle Child following the annual Christmas parade.

City officials said that the tree even had a police escort to downtown to be transported from the farm it was cut on. The tree took crews 6 hours to cut transport and install, the city said.