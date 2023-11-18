TYLER, Texas (KETK) — CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler and a local church partnered for the third year to help feed 7,000 in the community.

The Oak Grove Church of God in Christ and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler partnered to donate 700 fully cooked turkeys to the local community as part of their Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

More than 40 volunteers from CHRSTUS Mother Frances, members from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and members of the church showed up to help cars that were lining up as early as 3:30 a.m.

“This outreach is such a privilege to be a part of, as it brings the community together and ties into our mission, to improve food access in our community and surrounding areas. We cannot thank everyone enough for coming out to serve alongside us,” said Liz Shelton an administrator at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. “We look forward to continuing this tradition year after year.”