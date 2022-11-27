TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 80 Acre Market is joining forces with the Women’s Center of East Texas’s Stock the Sleigh Program, which provides gifts to families that have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or sex trafficking.

“The program will serve over 90 children and is active in the community through Dec. 4. East Texas locals can adopt a child and shop their wish list, donate funds to The Women’s Center of East Texas or shop WCET’s Amazon wish list.“ Mia King, 80 Acre Market

The wish lists for individual children can be found by clicking here.

You can drop off gifts at the following locations:

Women’s Center of East Texas 1011 Wal Street, Suite 101 Longview, TX 75605 Hours: Mon. to Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

80 Acre Market 12229 FM 1650 Gilmer, TX 75645 On Market days: November 18-20, December 2-4 Hours: Fri. 4 to 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sun. 12 to 6 p.m.



WCET said that all gifts should be unwrapped and labeled with the child’s listed ID number. They added that if the wished for item is not available then you should try to find something comparable.

Gifts and monetary donations are due Dec. 4. Monetary donations can also be mailed to PO Box 347 Longview, TX 75606.

You can also volunteer to wrap gifts for Stock the Sleigh. Email mia@smallwoodhome.com or sign up on the Junior League of Longview app, if you’re interested in volunteering.