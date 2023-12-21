TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas time is here and everyone’s favorite holiday music is in the air.

We’ve compiled the following playlist of your familiar FOX51 and KETK personalities favorite Christmas songs so you can listen along and share in the holiday spirit:

Neal Barton

“Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy (Or Daddy Looked a Lot Like Him)”

“It’s very clever and has a great Stratocaster guitar.”

Kaci Koviak

“The Little Drummer Boy”

“My favorite Christmas song is Little Drummer Boy because it has always been my favorite ever since I was a little girl. I love the music, but I also love the story. It truly tells the story of Christ’s birth and what happened in the moments after.”

Reyna Revelle

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen is a Christmas song that holds a special place in my heart. It’s not just a song for me, but a beautiful melody that carries a plethora of childhood memories. I remember singing this song in the choir, the harmonious voices echoing in the church, filling the air with a sense of joy and warmth. The lyrics, the tune, everything about this song takes me back to those innocent days. It’s more than just a Christmas song to me, it’s a part of my life that I cherish deeply. Every time I hear it, I’m transported back to those golden days, and I can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia and happiness.”

Tyler Henderson

“When it’s Christmas Time in Texas” and “Santa Claus is Watching You”

“I’d say these are my two favorites because King George’s song takes me back to my family gatherings in my Popo’s house, presents strung through the hallway and all of my cousin’s playing a truly competitive game of “Mario Kart” on the GameCube. Just a bunch of good ole Texans sitting around the tree and having a great night on Christmas Eve, even though there wasn’t any snow on the ground or cool temperatures. It was some of the best memories of my life waiting for Santa to walk through the front door (we didn’t have a chimney) with his Ariat boots on to deliver our gifts. Ray Stevens’ song reminds me of my dad around the holiday. One of my greatest role models in my life, he and my grandfather gave me my love for people and joy for making people laugh. One of the reasons I try to come in and make someone smile everyday started with them, and that song always brings some heartfelt belly laughs during the Christmas season. My honorable mention for the comedic song if I couldn’t choose Ray Stevens would be Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck 12 Days of Christmas.”

James Parker

“Underneath the Tree“

“My youngest daughter discovered it last year and made me learn it on piano. She makes me play it at home and she basically screams the song.”





Katie Pratt

“Santa Baby”

“I hate Christmas music, but if I had to say one, probably ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ because the movie is great and a classic or ‘Santa Baby’ because it’s fun.”

Christa Wood

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

“It brings me back to my high school choir class. We did a rendition of it with some of the guys in our class, we had a lot of fun, they really hated it at first but then they got really into it and we got to perform it for our Christmas carols show that we did every year. So it just brings me back to that happy class with Mrs. Eden.”

Garrett Sanders

“The Christmas Shoes”

“I enjoy ironically playing out the scene for people and annoying them in the office.”

David Gibson

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”

“Rudolph was an underdog, they counted him out, they didn’t want to let him play reindeer games but Santa said, ‘You’re going to lead it tonight because you’re a leader.'”

Carson Vickroy

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”

“I like the song because it’s a story about an underdog, or ‘underdeer’ in this case, and I appreciate those stories.”

Andrew Samet

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Bruce Springsteen

“My favorite is Bruce Springsteen’s version of Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. Because it’s very rock ‘n’ roll. It’s got a great bass line and an even better saxophone solo!”

John Adams

“Little Saint Nick” and “O Holy Night”

“My dad always liked ‘O Holy Night’ so that’s a good one and I like ‘Little Saint Nick’ by the Beach Boys.”

Tori Bean

“I Wonder As I Wander”

“I have a vocal recital this year and she’s having me sing a song that I never knew about and it is a beautiful, haunting song. It’s called, ‘I Wonder as I Wander.’ We have a new arrangement that somebody put together that includes ‘I Wonder as I Wander,’ ‘Away in A Manger’ and ‘I Love Thee.’ It’s beautiful, but just ‘I Wonder as I Wander’ is a beautiful song.”

Averie Klonowski

“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber

“To me it’s a classic. It brings me back home to AZ with my friends. It was just always so good as soon as it came out. It’s never one I want to skip.”

Ashlyn Anderson

“Silent Night” by The Temptations

“I grew up on that song and it was the first song to play on the Christmas playlist when we would open up stockings. It’s probably the best Christmas song there is and I know all the parts.”

Nolan Hoffman

“Frosty The Snowman”

“It’s a classic, it’s a tradition, it’s a family favorite.”

Annabelle Tuggle

“Christmas Time” by Brian Adams

“It makes me want to cry every time I listen to it because it says ‘something about Christmas time makes me wish it was Christmas everyday’ and that is so true.”