TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Tyler Police Department have partnered up to give back to four local families.

They’ve given a $500 gift card to each of the families so that they could go on a shopping spree in Academy on Sunday.

“We all feel like we need something sometimes and then when you see people that really need something, you’re like, oh my goodness, I’ve got it made and it’s just a whole lot better to help others,” said Sgt. Chuck Boyce with Tyler PD.

Academy has plans to do even more shopping sprees throughout the holiday season.