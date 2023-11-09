LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Family Crisis Center of East Texas will hold its Adopt-a-Family program, which connects community members with survivors of abuse and their children.

Photo Courtesy of The Family Crisis Center of East Texas

Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, said for families dealing with abuse, the holiday season can be overwhelming.

“It often means leaving behind treasured possessions like toys and clothing. Financial abuse may also leave someone unable to provide presents or even basic necessities for their children. Adopting a family is an incredible way to show these survivors that their neighbors stand beside them as they embark on their healing journey toward safety and hope,” said Burran.

Businesses, groups and individuals can “adopt” families who are currently receiving services at the agency.

The agency will provide a personalized list of gifts and they request people to donate wrapping paper and supplies to give families the opportunity to wrap the gifts themselves.

Last year, East Texans aided 86 families, including 188 children.

“The holiday season can be very stressful for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Communications Coordinator Angela Turner said. “Often financial abuse accompanies these individuals are trying to flee the violence in their homes. Oftentimes, cherished items such as toys and clothing and blankets and things are left behind when survivors choose to take shelter in the safe house.”

The last day to adopt a family is Dec. 1 and the last day to drop off gifts is Dec. 8.

Those wanting to participate can contact Angela Turner, the marketing and communications coordinator at the Family Crisis Center at 936-639-1681 or email her at aturner@fccet.com.