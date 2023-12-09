ALBA GOLDEN, Texas (KETK) – Alba Golden gathered at the Golden Sweet Potato Festival Grounds on Saturday to raise money for student projects with their Christmas Celebration.

The event featured live local entertainment, bounce houses and pictures with the man himself, Santa Claus. Vendors at the celebration were raising money along with donations to help fund local school projects.

“We wanted to give back and just in a big way, something that parents didn’t have to pay for. ” said event organizer Stephanie Beverly. “When you have several kids, it can get super expensive to go do fun things.”

The celebration started at 10a.m. and ended at 6p.m. on Saturday. Every member of the community was invited out to take part in the spirit of giving.