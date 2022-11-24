MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade descended on Sixth Avenue on Thursday.
Like every other year, it lived up to the hype. It was a time to enjoy, a time to make new friends, and a time to give thanks.
Security was tight with extra NYPD officers at the ready. They weren’t just protecting the parade, the NYPD marching band also took part in the festivities.
The parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, a host of celebrity guests and the one and only Santa Claus.
With a mostly clear sky a light breeze, it was ideal weather conditions for these giant balloons. There were old favorites and new balloons too, inclding Striker the U.S. Soccer Star, executing an iconic bicycle kick in celebration of the FIFA World Cup, and Bluey, the Australian cattle pup making her parade debut. But it was a Snoopy that got really got kids excited.
This annual tradition dates back almost a century, attracting 3 million spectators, according to organizers.
It’s a perfect time to share in that magnificent feeling and enjoy the holidays.