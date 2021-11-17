Best budget gifts for your sister

When selecting a present for your sister, be sure to consider her interests and, even more importantly, her dislikes.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which budget gift for your sister is best?

Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some of which look much more expensive than they actually are. So whether you want something personalized so it’s one of a kind, funny because you and your sister have that sort of relationship or even just something nice that she’ll get a lot of use from, here are the best gifts to get your sister when you’re on a budget.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations for the important people in your life? Check out these gift guides:

Personalized gifts

Uncommon Goods Ticket Stub Diary

This lovely 8-inch by 7.13-inch green book features 52 pages with 118 ticket sleeves so your sister can save every concert, play or event ticket in one memory book. The diary is also made with 100% recycled paper.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Afuly Rustic Double Picture Frame (Grey)

This grey-edged double frame comes with two picture slots, so you could customize it with a picture of you and your sister as kids on one side and you and your sister now on the other. The frame is constructed from engineered wood and is available in two sizes. Photos are not included.

Sold by Amazon

Mazzi and Erez Peled Birth Month Flower Shower Steamers

Each box comes with four beautiful handmade shower steamers based on your sister’s birth month. Each birth month is represented by a different flower, and the scents used in each month’s steamers are designed to encapsulate that.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

PersonalMemoriesInc Personalized Can Cooler Tumbler

Available in seven colors and nine designs, this stainless steel drink holder is designed to keep a can or bottle cool and can be customized with your sister’s name on the front. It helps to reduce condensation build-up and is recommended as hand wash only.

Sold by Etsy

PrettyDesignbyKary Custom Sister Mug

This mug comes in two sizes and two color schemes with an illustration of you and your sister seated side by side. You get to pick the hair, clothes and more to make the figures look like you. Custom text can also be included.

Sold by Etsy

BPLaserEngraving Personalized Leather Journal

This handmade leather journal comes in several colors and can be personalized with your sister’s name on the front. The journal itself is 8.25 inches tall and contains 112 lined pages.

Sold by Etsy

Whimsical gifts

Uncommon Goods How To Speak Cat Cards

If your sister loves cats, this 100-card set is a must-have. Each card features a different cat position or expression and how that “translates” into something humans can interpret and react to accordingly.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Cool TV Props Parks and Recreation Leslie Knope Compliments Checklist

Whether your sister loves the show “Parks and Rec” or just loves lifting up her friends and family, this notepad features a checklist of fun compliments from the series so your sister can call you “a poetic, noble land mermaid” or “a beautiful, rule-breaking moth” whenever she pleases.

Sold by Amazon

M MOOHAM 925 Sterling Silver Morse Code Bracelet – U GOT THIS

This cord bracelet is outfitted with sterling silver beads positioned to spell out “U GOT THIS” in Morse Code. It’s sweet, unique and adjustable.

Sold by Amazon

SAM & LORI Inspirational Cuff Bracelet Bangle Motivational Mantra – You’re Awesome

This stainless steel cuff bracelet has a lovely sun, moon and star pattern on the outside with the phrase “Sometimes you forget you’re awesome so this is your reminder” stamped on the inside. It’s also adjustable, so just squeeze or pull a little for the right fit.

Sold by Amazon

Uncommon Goods Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

If your sister is into murder mysteries or true crime podcasts, this 500-piece murder mystery jigsaw puzzle is a great gift. It comes in a fun book-shaped box with a brief story inside. The story’s mystery can only be solved by putting the puzzle together.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Zoe Tang Terrarium Candle

This 3.5-inch handmade candle looks just like a little terrarium and is available in one of two styles: Cactus Terrarium or Poppy Terrarium. The candle is made from soy and paraffin wax.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Practical gifts

Philips Water GoZero Active Bottle with One Fitness Filter

This 20-ounce plastic water bottle comes with a filter so your sister can fill up anywhere and still get a refreshing, filtered drink. There’s a built-in indicator that flags when the filter should be replaced, and every part of the bottle is dishwasher-safe except for the filter.

Sold by Amazon

Eat What You Watch: A Cookbook for Movie Lovers by Andrew Rea

This cookbook features recipes inspired by over 40 movies from early Charlie Chaplin films to contemporary cult classics. It’s a great way to eat dishes that pair perfectly with movie night.

Sold by Amazon

Dosmix Wireless Stereo Retro Speaker

This Bluetooth speaker is available in four retro colors with gold accents and is compatible with both smartphones and tablets. It’s stylish, small and portable, so your sister can listen anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

TOPLANET Sleep Headphones

These sleep headphones are great for side-sleepers. They will allow your sister to cover her eyes and listen to some music quietly in bed or on the go when traveling. The headphones are wireless and have an auto-timer, so they can be set to turn off even if the wearer has fallen asleep.

Sold by Amazon

Earnest Living White Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

This attractive essential oil diffuser is quiet, fragrant and has timers that can be set to turn the diffuser on and off. It also has several colorful light features, so it can be used as a nightlight in the dark.

Sold by Amazon

Qusleep Diamond Weighted Blanket

This gray weighted blanket is 48 inches by 72 inches in size and weighs 15 pounds. It has a diamond quilted pattern and provides comfortable, reassuring pressure in times of stress or anxiety.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.