Best ‘Star Trek’ gift

Which “Star Trek” gift is best?

Few TV series inspire the dedication or fervor that “Star Trek” does. The prolific series is known for having zealous fans, and if you have a trekkie in your life, a gift inspired by their favorite science fiction show is sure to be a hit. Just as there is no shortage of “Star Trek” fans, there is no shortage of “Star Trek” merch. From collectible action figures to funny T-shirts, you are sure to find the perfect gift.

Types of “Star Trek” gifts

Apparel

When it comes to “Star Trek” apparel, the sky’s the limit. You can find T-shirts with the federation logo, the show’s logo and movie posters. There is also apparel with all the inside jokes from the show, including the infamous red shirts, the show’s famous catchphrases and plenty of Vulcan humor. There are also hoodies and shirts that resemble the uniform of the Enterprise’s crew.

Art work

If your Trekkie prefers art work, there is plenty to be found. You can find drawings and paintings featuring the show’s characters and ships. There are posters from the movies and photos of all the different casts of actors. You can make your recipient laugh or cry with artwork that ranges from humorous to sentimental.

Action figures

For the dedicated collector, you can find new and classic “Star Trek” figures. Vintage “Star Trek” action figures are available in limited quantities and are usually more expensive than new ones. Funko Pop! has a “Star Trek” line where you can purchase a variety of characters in bobblehead form.

Fun merchandise

If you are looking to make your Trekkie laugh, there is plenty of fun “Star Trek” mech out there. Whatever item they need, there is a “Star Trek” version they’ll love. You can find coffee mugs, Christmas tree ornaments, stickers and ship-shaped soap. This type of merch makes perfect stocking stuffers.

Technology

It is not surprising that everyone’s favorite sci-fi show has some cool technology merch. There are Bluetooth speakers in the shape of starships, watches and phone call receivers in the shape of the crew’s communication devices.

Best “Star Trek gifts” under $20

The Unemployed Philospher’s Guild “Star Trek” Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Watch the crew of the Enterprise transport from the ship to the surface of an alien planet when you pour hot liquid into this mug. Perfect for a coffee or tea drinker, this mug holds 12 fluid ounces.

Sold by Amazon

jenXart Trek the Halls “Star Trek” Christmas Ornament

This “Star Trek” ornament is a great gift for any Trekkie that celebrates Christmas. It is handmade and features the phrase “Trek the halls.” The design is laser engraved and cut and has letters filled with black alcohol ink. The ornament comes with gray twine for easy hanging and is 3 inches long.

Sold by Etsy

BestSellingMerch “Star Trek” Lack of Logic Mug

This coffee mug features the famous “Star Trek” phrase “I find your lack of logic disturbing” in bold black letters. The cup holds 11 ounces of liquid. A great gift for the recipient to use at home or at the office.

Sold by Etsy

Best “Star Trek” gifts for $20-$40

BlueprintDesignsUK Star Trek Insignia Hoodie

This hoodie looks similar to the crew’s uniform from the TV show. It comes in either red, blue or yellow and has the Federation symbol on the chest. The hoodie is available in sizes small to XXL.

Sold by Etsy

Gallery94 “Star Trek” Vulcan Salute Emoji Hat

A subtle nod to the series, this hat features an emoji hand doing the Vulcan salute. You can choose from the colors of charcoal gray, black or navy. There is a strap on the back to adjust the sizing. The fabric is slightly distressed, giving it a vintage look.

Sold by Etsy

“Star Trek” Lucky Red Shirt T-Shirt

This officially licensed shirt gives a nod to one of the show’s most famous inside jokes. It is available in two different shades of red and comes in styles for men and women. Made from lightweight jersey fabric, this shirt is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

TheArtofKevynSchmidt All Things Must Pass Print

Sure to hit any trekkie right in the feels, this print captures the last moment of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The print is 12-by-12 inches and has a small white border. It comes printed on heavy fine art paper.

Sold by Etsy

Best “Star Trek” gifts over $40

Fametek U.S.S. Enterprise Replica Bluetooth Speaker

This replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise works as a Bluetooth speaker. Easy to use to play music from your phone, the speaker also makes familiar starship sound effects. It has a USB rechargeable battery with a lifespan of six to eight hours. It will also play 60 minutes of white engine noise to help you fall asleep.

Sold by Amazon

Fametek “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Bluetooth Communicator Badge

This communicator badge connects via Bluetooth to smart devices. The built-in speaker and microphone allow you to use it for phone calls and to play music for up to two hours. It has a strong magnet backing to hold it onto your clothes.

Sold by Amazon

Diamond Select Toys “Star Trek” Spock Action Figure

This “Star Trek” action figure portrays Zachery Quinto’s Spock. It has an exceptionable likeness to the actor and comes with multiple accessories. The figure is 7 inches tall and has changeable hands that allow you to make Spock do the Vulcan salute.

Sold by Amazon

EngraversDungeonArt “Star Trek” Enterprise

This wooden poster features an intricate laser engraving of the Enterprise. Made from solid wood, the poster is 7.8-by-6 inches. It has a satisfying 3D feel and is finished with oil and wax. You can have a personal message engraved on the back.

Sold by Etsy

