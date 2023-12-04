BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy was getting into the holiday spirit as they held their Christmas parade on Monday night.

The event started at East Gilmer Street near the Big Sandy museum and featured Christmas carols, good food and a visit from the one and only, Santa Claus.

“We really believe that these events bring our community together. It helps our young people as they go on in life,” said Laura Rex, president of the Big Sandy Chamber of Commerce:

The parade had a great turnout and organizers hope for an even better turnout next year.