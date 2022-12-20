TYLER, Texas (KETK) — 15 years and counting, Blue Santa came to town! Operation Blue Santa started in 1972 in Austin, Texas.

In 2007, Sergeant Chuck Boyce and other officers wanted to continue giving to the East Texas community.

“It’s a gift, but more than that, it’s an attachment, they get attached to the officers and the civilians that go with them and it’s the beginning of a friendship,” said Boyce.

Boyce has known Zane Anderson and his mom for more than five years and was honored to give to him this holiday season.

“By no means is this the end, a lot of them come next year and the year after because obviously they did hit the lottery,” said Boyce.

More than 300 children were given a $100 gift card for whatever they wanted in the store.

“We get more out of it as you would expect by giving and walking the children around the store then they get out of it probably,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Some of the children’s wants were more basic, for example, food and toiletries.

“You see the good and the bad and we are fortunate to do it,” said Smith.

This giving event inspires young minds like Zane, who wants to become a police officer like Sergeant Boyce one day.

Altogether $35,000 were spent for Blue Santa in Tyler on children this holiday season.