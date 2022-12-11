TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breckenridge Christmas tree farm has been seeing a lot of sales for their first year.

Executive director Chelsea Owens told KETK they have sold more than 400 trees over the past month, and already raised over $60,000 for the residents of Breckenridge Village.

Owens also said that starting this week anyone who makes a donation can choose any tree on the lot to take for the price they name.

“We were so blessed by the donation of these Christmas trees, which allowed us to give back every cent back to the residents of Breckenridge Village, we decided we just need to bless people in the community.” Chelsea Owens, Executive director

This week is the last week the lot is open, so if you haven’t grabbed your tree yet there is still time.