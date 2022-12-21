TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village raised a whopping $62,729 in their first year. They did this in under three weeks.

The money that was fundraised will be used to assist adults with disabilities that live in the nonprofit Breckenridge Village.

The group is hoping to continue to carry out this event for many years to come to spread holiday cheer and raise funds.

“I cannot say thank you enough to everyone who bought a tree, who helped set up trees, who decorated, who donated,” said Chelsea Owens, Breckenridge Village Executive Director. “We had staff working after hours and weekends. We had volunteers helping us since our very first day. At every turn, we were reminded we had the backing and support of a community far beyond our little plot of land here.”

Breckenridge Village also expressed their gratitude for the FirstDay Foundation and Atlas Base Camp for helping them organize their Christmas village.