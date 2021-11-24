Broadway Square Mall releases Black Friday hours

Home for the Holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Broadway Square Mall announced their hours for this Thanksgiving season.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and they will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 26 for Black Friday. They will close at 9 p.m.

Here are some things to know before you go:

  • Make a shopping list for your gift giving this holiday season.
  • Shop early!
  • Retailers and restaurant hours may vary. Call the retailer of your choice directly or visit their website.

There will be areas for families to enjoy while they shop:

  • Santa Claus will be available in Center Court now through Christmas Eve. Set hours vary and can be found by clicking here.
  • Visit the restoration station in Center Court to refuel on your shopping trip. There will be water, goodies, hand sanitizer, and more! While supplies last.
  • “We offer the Simon Giftcard – a one-size-fits-all gift. Unlike a store giftcard or certificate that is only accepted by specific retailers, Simon Giftcards are accepted by many stores. We offer both Simon American Express® Giftcards and Simon Visa® Giftcards,” said Broadway Square Mall. You can purchase them in the Mall Office located down the restroom hallway across from Victoria’s Secret.
  • The Children’s Play Area will be open all Mall Hours.

