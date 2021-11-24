Broadway Square Mall releases Black Friday hours

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Broadway Square Mall announced their hours for this Thanksgiving season.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and they will open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 26 for Black Friday. They will close at 9 p.m.

Here are some things to know before you go:

Make a shopping list for your gift giving this holiday season.

Shop early!

Retailers and restaurant hours may vary. Call the retailer of your choice directly or visit their website.

