TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local grocery company Brookshire’s gave back to the community by making a large donation to the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB).

The grocery company partnered with Hormel and made a donation of over $100,000 worth of hams. The hams will reportedly be distributed across the 26 counties the ETFB serves.

“At this time of year, inflation is already high, people are already in need, but the holidays just put more stress on it. Being able to give out this product is a real blessing this time of year for our neighbors in need and may never be able to do this otherwise” said David Emerson, CEO of the ETFB.