TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, Caldwell Zoo announced a way for guests to buy Christmas gifts for their favorite animals in the zoo.
Caldwell Zoo posted a release about their Enrichment Tree, a unique twist on an Angel Tree, that lets guests purchase gifts for zoo animals by choosing from the selection on their Amazon Wishlist or by going to the zoo and selecting an animal/animals from the tree to buy a gift for.
“The Enrichment Tree is the perfect way to send a special gift to your favorite animals. Our awesome keepers have carefully curated a list of engaging items that the animals absolutely love. These items provide them with tons of activity to enrich their bodies and brains. Share some holiday joy with your favorite animals this holiday season by picking out some goodies from the wishlist, or come to the Visitor Services Office to pick an ornament off the Enrichment Tree!”Caldwell Zoo