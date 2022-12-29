TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 2023 is just around the corner, and East Texas has many ways to celebrate.

If you’re looking for different events to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, see below.

Carthage

Texas Country Social Club is inviting people to their New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. They are located at 5372 NW Loop and open from 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Frankston

There will be food and fireworks at the Lake Palestine Resort. There will also be live music from 6- 10 p.m. at 8900 Ruby Lane.

Henderson

Sundowners Bar & Grill, located inside the Baymont Inn & Suites hotel at 410 US-79 S, is throwing a New Year’s Eve party. There will be free champagne, drinks, music and food until 11 p.m.

Longview

Lone Star Icehouse, located at 1016 McCann Rd, is having a party on New Year’s Eve. They are going to have Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome and Heather Linn and the Deacons performing. They will also have party favors and bubbly champagne.

Reo Bar & Grill, located at 4712 W Loop 281, will have a New Year’s Eve party with karaoke. The event will be held from 9 p.m.- 12:15 a.m. and they will have a toast at midnight.

Lufkin

Skate Ranch is at 5012 Lotus Lane. Their Late Skate party is happening from 7 p.m.- 12:15 a.m.

There will be a $25 charge to enter, and this will include a skate rental, pizza and a drink.

Nacogdoches

Stone House Kitchen is throwing a Murder Mystery Dinner for New Year’s Eve. Everyone who attends will be assigned a character, and people are being asked to dress up. The event starts at 7 p.m., and there will be appetizers and dinner. It will be $50 per ticket. To buy a ticket, click here.

Tyler

ETX Brewing Co. is hosting a 90’s themed New Year’s Party. They will also have trivia at 3 p.m. People can find them at 221 South Broadway.

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse at 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway is going to bring the house down with Bluez Boys performing during their party. The group plays blues, country, rock, funk and dance. Tickets are $10.

Rose City Comedy is hosting a celebration with a show from TikTok star Dean Stanfield. The doors open at 10 p.m. at 115 West Front Street.

If we did not mention any events and you would like for them to be featured, click here.